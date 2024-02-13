iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 287,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,863,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,839,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,864,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $115.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.80.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.