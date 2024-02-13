John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 671,800 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $6,308,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $351,470,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 71,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBT traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.48. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.16. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

