JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $80.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE BYD opened at $66.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

