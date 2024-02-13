JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $125.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $125.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

