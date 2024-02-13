JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $43.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Shares of G opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 16.03%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Genpact by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

