JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM opened at $175.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

