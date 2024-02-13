JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is SPC Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $24,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

