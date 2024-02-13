KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,074,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the previous session’s volume of 518,913 shares.The stock last traded at $15.44 and had previously closed at $16.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 41,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,615,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,274,279.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 41,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,615,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,274,279.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,934.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 448,522 shares of company stock worth $5,806,280 and have sold 69,900 shares worth $880,153. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,104 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 134,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,263 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

