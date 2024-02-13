Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,059 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 5.89% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,350,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,129,520.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 334,378 shares of company stock worth $3,384,788. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Increases Dividend

NYSE:VTN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

