Karpus Management Inc. Has $22.73 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,410,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $22,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,528,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 148,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 146,251 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 58,083 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000.

Shares of NYSE BOE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,289. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

