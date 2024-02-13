Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,588 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $168,354,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,590. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

