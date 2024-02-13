Karpus Management Inc. Sells 51,027 Shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,027 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.07% of FutureTech II Acquisition worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FutureTech II Acquisition alerts:

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FTII traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

FutureTech II Acquisition Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.