Karpus Management Inc. Sells 7,221 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $18,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.91. 1,148,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,775. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $64.92.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

