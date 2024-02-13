Karpus Management Inc. Sells 8,103 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $68,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $6.25 on Tuesday, reaching $210.27. The company had a trading volume of 429,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,533. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.10.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

