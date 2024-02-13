KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in KB Home were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in KB Home by 1,871.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 6,353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 494,881 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,296,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 over the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

KB Home Stock Up 4.2 %

KBH stock opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

