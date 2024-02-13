Kellanova (NYSE:K) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

K has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.93.

NYSE:K opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $4,061,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,398,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,956,286. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Kellanova by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kellanova by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

