Kenton Jarvis Purchases 27 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($186.18).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 29 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149.06 ($188.25).
- On Monday, December 11th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 31 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.06) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($187.93).
easyJet Price Performance
easyJet stock traded up GBX 6.56 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 553.36 ($6.99). The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,271.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.36). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 515.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 454.10.
easyJet Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.84) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.31) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 570 ($7.20).
Read Our Latest Analysis on easyJet
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Waste Management: Is it a good use of your time?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Check out these 2 winning semiconductor ETFs with low costs
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.