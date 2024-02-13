Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

