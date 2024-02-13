Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.72.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Keyera

Keyera Trading Up 1.8 %

Keyera Announces Dividend

TSE KEY opened at C$32.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$27.98 and a 12-month high of C$34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.