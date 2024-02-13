Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.75 price target (up from $1.20) on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 19,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingstone Companies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of Kingstone Companies worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

