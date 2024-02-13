Kinross Gold (KGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

KGC stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.