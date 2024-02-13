Knuff & Co LLC Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.9% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Wedbush upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

Shares of MELI traded down $24.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,708.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,800.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,645.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,442.11.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

