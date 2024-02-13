Knuff & Co LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises approximately 3.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.16.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average is $150.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

