Knuff & Co LLC Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE DE traded down $10.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.37. 815,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.49 and its 200-day moving average is $390.37. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

