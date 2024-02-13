Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.52. 8,772,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,149,377. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,217. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

