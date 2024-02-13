Kornit Digital (KRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kornit Digital Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $919.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,816,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,260,000 after buying an additional 790,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,181,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 28,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after buying an additional 51,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 751,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,154,000 after buying an additional 139,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

