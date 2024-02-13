Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Down to $13.83

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $12.72. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 629,542 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNUT shares. Truist Financial cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 4.8 %

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

