Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,637,863.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,765. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KYMR opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.23. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

