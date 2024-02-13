Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $676,946,000 after acquiring an additional 258,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after purchasing an additional 54,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.3 %

LNTH traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. 221,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

