Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $323,109.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,921,573.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,279 shares of company stock worth $2,230,073 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

