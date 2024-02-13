Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Susquehanna

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

LSCC traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.77. 5,016,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,654. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.80.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $323,109.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $43,921,573.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

