Lee Financial Co Buys 1,600 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 49,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 409,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 250,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SUI traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.87. 248,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $159.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.