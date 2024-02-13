Lee Financial Co Buys 200 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 5,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $943,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 33,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $9,397,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.8 %

OKE stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 885,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,689. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

