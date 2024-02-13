Lee Financial Co Buys 5,303 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3,293.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,265. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,782. The company has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

