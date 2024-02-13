Lee Financial Co Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lee Financial Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,456. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

