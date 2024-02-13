Lee Financial Co Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.4% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 290.3% during the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 161,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 120,442 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 374,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,063 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 329,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,605,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 56,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,279,225 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.