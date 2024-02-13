Lee Financial Co Has $433,000 Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Lee Financial Co lowered its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 177.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. 152,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,682. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

About UMH Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.67%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

