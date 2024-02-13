Lee Financial Co Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,162. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

