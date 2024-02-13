Lee Financial Co Sells 1,126 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lee Financial Co reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.85. 1,515,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,294. The firm has a market cap of $137.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $103.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

