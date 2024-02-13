Lee Financial Co Sells 15,432 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 1,362,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,934. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

