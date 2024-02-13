Lee Financial Co Sells 1,740 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Lee Financial Co lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CNQ traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. 450,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,502. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.53.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

