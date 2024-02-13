Lee Financial Co Sells 2,411 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. 243,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,605. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

