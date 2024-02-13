Lee Financial Co Sells 251 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Lee Financial Co lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.54. 107,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,668. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

