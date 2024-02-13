Lee Financial Co Sells 54,842 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lee Financial Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,842 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.63. 677,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,826. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

