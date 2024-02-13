Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

