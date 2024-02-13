Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos updated its FY24 guidance to $7.50 to $7.90 EPS.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $114.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 110.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $115.40.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

