Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $445.00.

LII stock opened at $450.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.07. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $232.00 and a 52-week high of $458.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,795,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Lennox International by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

