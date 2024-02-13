Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) vs. One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Critical Survey

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) and Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares One Stop Systems and Lenovo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems -14.70% -16.79% -13.00% Lenovo Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares One Stop Systems and Lenovo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems $72.42 million 0.62 -$2.23 million ($0.48) -4.54 Lenovo Group N/A N/A N/A $0.09 12.26

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lenovo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than One Stop Systems. One Stop Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lenovo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

28.2% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Lenovo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for One Stop Systems and Lenovo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems 0 3 1 0 2.25 Lenovo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

One Stop Systems presently has a consensus target price of $3.58, indicating a potential upside of 64.37%. Given One Stop Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than Lenovo Group.

About One Stop Systems



One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs. The company also offers ruggedized mobile tablets and handhelds that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in a diverse set of environmental conditions. It sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, military contractors, and technology providers through its website, web store, direct sales team, and original equipment manufacturer focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

About Lenovo Group



Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. In addition, it provides laptops, monitors, accessories, smart home and collaboration solutions, augmented and virtual reality, commercial internet of things, and smart infrastructure data center solutions. Further, the company manufactures and distributes IT products, computers, computer hardware, and peripheral equipment; and offers IT, business planning, management, supply chain, finance, administration support, procurement agency, data management, intellectual property, and investment management services. Additionally, it is involved in the retail and service business for consumer electronic products and related digital services; development, ownership, licensing, and sale of communications hardware and software; and develops software and applications. Furthermore, the company distributes smartphone, tablet, server, and storage. It operates in China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Lenovo Group Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

