Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 148.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

