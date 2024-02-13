Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.75.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$18.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$16.94 and a 12 month high of C$28.73.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14. In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Tabone sold 1,436 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.73, for a total value of C$26,896.28. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,790 shares of company stock worth $554,365. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

